Barclays PLC Buys 554,570 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2,956.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,737,000.

VCSH stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

