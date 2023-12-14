Barclays PLC Buys 6,117 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $42,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after buying an additional 587,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,239,000 after buying an additional 537,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 71.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.5 %

VeriSign stock opened at $220.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $25,316.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,971.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $25,316.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,971.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock worth $4,758,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

