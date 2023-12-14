Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,265 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Domino’s Pizza worth $50,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $402.80 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $415.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

