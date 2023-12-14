Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $49,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

