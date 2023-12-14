Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,103 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $53,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 169.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,622,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 151.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.7 %

VICI opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.