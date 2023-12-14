Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Delta Air Lines worth $44,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

