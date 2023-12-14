Barclays PLC Has $41.14 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $41,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.90.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $458.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.59 and its 200-day moving average is $429.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $466.03.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

