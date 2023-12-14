Barclays PLC Has $42.15 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $42,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $242.81 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

