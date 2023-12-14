Barclays PLC Has $42.69 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 84,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Quest Diagnostics worth $42,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $141.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.