Barclays PLC Has $47.57 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Fortive worth $47,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 93.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.21 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

