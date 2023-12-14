Barclays PLC Has $47.57 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 274,627 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fortive worth $47,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

