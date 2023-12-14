Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,909 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $44,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $183.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.46%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

