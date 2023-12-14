Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,365 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Best Buy worth $49,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after acquiring an additional 778,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $361,562,000 after purchasing an additional 119,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.36 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,042 shares of company stock worth $20,589,140 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.53.

View Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.