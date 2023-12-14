Barclays PLC Sells 1,228,641 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $43,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 104.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.7% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $589,141.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 996,677 shares of company stock worth $19,435,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

