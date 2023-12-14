Barclays PLC Sells 249,612 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,426 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 249,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $45,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $164,559,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $61,445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,810,000 after buying an additional 1,039,962 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,084,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $236,899,000 after buying an additional 1,030,819 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 688,676 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE LVS opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

