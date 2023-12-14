Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.35. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $71,918.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,446,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,417.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 14,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $39,011.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,484,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,500.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 28,093 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $71,918.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,446,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 96,797 shares of company stock valued at $249,355. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

