Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.38

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.38 and last traded at $113.07, with a volume of 12560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $753.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 175,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

