Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,738 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 138,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of JVAL opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $679.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

