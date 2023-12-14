Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.1 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $239.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $265.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

