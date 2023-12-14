Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 808 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,061 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,425,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

