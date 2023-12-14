Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $979,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 55,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $192.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

