Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $451.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.49 and its 200-day moving average is $445.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

