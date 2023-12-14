Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $253.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

