Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Up 5.7 %

FMC stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.