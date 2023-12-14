Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

