Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $211.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.38. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.