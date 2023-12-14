Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,047,000 after buying an additional 1,617,705 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,826,000 after buying an additional 462,830 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 59,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,491,000.

EAGG stock opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $48.73.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

