Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

NYSE:FMC opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

