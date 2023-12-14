Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $211.07 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.38. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

