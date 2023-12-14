Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

