Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

