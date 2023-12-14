Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.