Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,793,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $281.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.51. The company has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

