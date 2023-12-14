Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $387,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

