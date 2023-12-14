Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

