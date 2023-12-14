Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $737,000 Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPSE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 285,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 194,622 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 290,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 112,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 98,111 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $431.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

