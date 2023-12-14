Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,415 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

