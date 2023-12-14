Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 277 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the second quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.