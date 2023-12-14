Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 132.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

