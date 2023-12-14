Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,995 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 107,301 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,086,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,311,000 after acquiring an additional 74,328 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

JPSE stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $431.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

