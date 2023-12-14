Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,265 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on SGEN. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen
In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.75. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $228.96.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Read More
