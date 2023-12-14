Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $193,000. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 311,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BNDX stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.