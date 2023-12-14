Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $212,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $495.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.08 and a 200-day moving average of $467.80. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

