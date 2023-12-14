Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $774,000 Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

MNA stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $478.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $31.96.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

