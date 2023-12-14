Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $85.63 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

