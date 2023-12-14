Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WING. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.21.
Wingstop Stock Up 1.2 %
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
