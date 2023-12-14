Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WING. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.21.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WING opened at $251.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.80. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $252.46.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

