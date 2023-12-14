Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

General Mills Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GIS opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

