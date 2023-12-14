Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $250.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.14 and a 200 day moving average of $212.17. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $251.87. The stock has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.