Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.23 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $186.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.