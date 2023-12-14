Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 2.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $84,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $4,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE EMR opened at $92.21 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

